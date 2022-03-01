UrduPoint.com

NESPAK To Develop Conservation Plant With Support From World Monument Fund

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2022 | 05:10 PM

NESPAK to develop conservation plant with support from world monument fund

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :World Monuments Fund (WMF) has included Jahangir's Mausoleum Complex as one of the 25 heritage sites on the World Monuments Watch (WMW) list 2022, said Dr Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK here on Tuesday.

The WMW selection comprises globally recognized heritage sites whose preservation was urgent and vital to the communities surrounding them, he said.

He said the site was proposed/nominated by NESPAK with Yasmin Cheema prominent cultural heritage conservationist and with generous support from the Directorate General of Archaeology, Punjab.

Once on the World Monument Watch list, a proper conservation plan would be developed by NESPAK with a multidisciplinary team of experts including Ms Yasmeen Cheema to conserve and restore the buildings in the complex to their authentic and original form and to rejuvenate the Chahar Bagh (paradise garden) with the involvement of traditional artisans and communities living in the surrounding areas, he added.

The NESPAK MD said the WMF was the leading independent organization devoted to safeguarding the world's most treasured places to enrich people's lives and build mutual understanding across cultures and communities.

He said the organization was headquartered in New York City with offices and affiliates around the world.

The fund from WMF had been able to preserve more than 700 sites in 112 countries and the Watch which was announced every two years, had proven to be a tool for raising awareness of sites that were facing pressing global challenges of climate change, imbalanced tourism, under representation, and recovery from crisis and were in need of protection and support for their preservation, he added.

The 17th century Mausoleum Complex of Emperor Jahangir was the only Mughal Emperor funerary complex in Pakistan and had the outstanding universal value of being the only single-storey commemorative structure for a Mughal Emperor, he said and added the tomb was still intact, providing a glimpse of the splendors of Mughal architecture and intangible cultural heritage of the era.

Jahangir's tomb complex faces many challenges, including the effects of climate change. Therefore, it is a matter of urgency to save the site's authenticity and integrity, to pass it to the future generations,for them to know their history and identity. The mausoleum complex can become a rich economicresource, with proper tourist infrastructure and involvement of the local community, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century World Punjab New York SITE Bagh From

Recent Stories

Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador discuss bilate ..

Interior Minister, Saudi Ambassador discuss bilateral ties

15 minutes ago
 Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah ..

Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah Begum

33 minutes ago
 Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with ..

Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with security arrangements in Paki ..

48 minutes ago
 NCOC allows 100 per cent capacity of spectators fo ..

NCOC allows 100 per cent capacity of spectators for Pakistan, Australia series

2 hours ago
 Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her ..

Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her heart behind

3 hours ago
 PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>