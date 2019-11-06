NESPAK wins ADB-funded Water Sector Project in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ):National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) has won project design, construction supervision and implementation support of the (Asian Development Bank) ADB-funded Balochistan Water Resources Development Sector Project (BWRDSP) through national competitive bidding.

NESPAK Managing Director Dr. Tahir Masood told the media here on Wednesday the five-year project would support implementation of integrated water resources management policy of Balochistan government. The policy, he mentioned, provided a comprehensive framework for the province to address the issues of water management and development in the context of basin approach, with water harvesting, and groundwater recharging as an integral part of watershed management.

He continued that the proposed project would also address the issues of water management as well as enhance agricultural production by construction of a dam (Siri Toi Dam) and rehabilitation/extension of ten irrigation schemes in Zhob and Mula River basins. The proposed project would help improve irrigation land of about 16,592 hectares and benefit about 42,900 farmers in the Balochistan.

The duration of the project is five years.

Meanwhile, a NESPAK-8.2 OZI Joint Venture (JV) was awarded NTDC's (National Transmission and Dispatch Company) contract for Solar Water Pumping in Balochistan A Feasibility Study. As an initiative towards energy and agricultural sectors reforms in Balochistan, he said, the NTDC on behalf of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) had entrusted NESPAK led JV with the task to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study for Solarization of 10,000 tubewells located in various districts of Balochistan.

The five-month study would encompass a number of issues related to Balochistan endangering the sustainability of its eco-system. Major issues included depleting groundwater levels, inefficient irrigation practices, non-recovery of electricity bills from farmers, high transmission & distribution losses, increasing circular debt and subsidies being given to farmers by Governments of Pakistan and Balochistan.The objective of the feasibility study would be to propose effective solutions that ascertain sustainability of Balochistan region while reducing losses being incurred to the national exchequer, he concluded.