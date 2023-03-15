LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Nestlé Pakistan has planned to plant some 100,000 saplings trees this year around its operational areas as part of its endeavours to reduce the carbon footprint to zero by 2050.

Under its employee volunteer programme, Nestlé handed over 5,000 trees to the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) for a plantation drive at the Jilani Park, Lahore, a news release said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Pakistan Jason Avanceña said, "Under the umbrella of Nestlé Cares, we aim to foster behaviour change by engaging our employees in volunteer activities." "We are committed to be a force for good throughout our value chain by Creating Shared Value," he said, adding that planting trees was one of the ways to "protect, renew, and restore natural resources while strengthening communities, and bringing our purpose and values to life.

" Nestlé Pakistan, he said, would continue its tree plantation activities with different stakeholders and partners around its operational areas for the rest of the year. "This initiative is aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 13 and 15, Climate Action, and Life on Land respectively."PHA Director General Tahir Wattoo said, "In light of the effects of climate change, it is a national responsibility of every citizen to work towards a greener Pakistan. I would like to thank Nestlé Pakistan and their employees for stepping forward with this generous donation and performing their civic duty."