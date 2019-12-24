UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nestlé To Partner In Clean Hunza Project, Recycle 220,000 Kgs Of Plastic Waste

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 11:29 AM

Nestlé to partner in Clean Hunza Project, recycle 220,000 kgs of plastic waste

Nestlé Pakistan, District Council Hunza, Gilgit Baltistan Waste Management Company (GBWMC) and Karakoram Area Development Organization (KADO) have signed an MoU for “Clean Hunza Project”

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019) Nestlé Pakistan, District Council Hunza, Gilgit Baltistan Waste Management Company (GBWMC) and Karakoram Area Development Organization (KADO) have signed an MoU for “Clean Hunza Project”.

The project is supported by the company’s NESTLÉ FRUITA VITALS and NESTLÉ PURE LIFE brands. “Clean Hunza Project”, is part of District Council Hunza initiative to make it the first plastic bag free location in the country.

Nestle’s participation in the project will focus on waste segregation, management of the site and recycling system for Hunza – a popular tourist destination – with District Council Hunza, GBWMC and support from KADO for raising awareness in the communities.

Nestlé Pakistan’s partnership in the initiative will encourage waste management of 150,000 kgs of plastics annually in Phase I, followed by collection of 50,000 kgs paper packaging (used beverage cartons) in Phase II in the area with an increase of 10% annually.

The project’s focus will be on the segregation of plastics and paper packaging at the waste site which, after the compressing and bailing process, will be brought down the country for recycling.

Nestlé Pakistan will provide a compressing and bailing unit to the Hunza district government. The company will also be distributing 10,000 reusable bags in the community during 2020 as part of the project.

KADO will extend support for different community awareness activities. Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs, Nestlé Pakistan, while highlighting the company’s global commitment to tackle plastic waste, said, “This project marks the beginning of Nestlé Pakistan’s journey to reduce the environmental impact of plastic packaging by improving the management and recycling of various kinds of plastic packaging, in line with UN SDGs.

Globally we aim to make 100% of our packaging recyclable and reusable by 2025.” He further added, “The Clean Hunza Project is a pilot project with a focus on streamlining the management and recycling of plastic waste, with a forecast of increasing waste collection to 220,000 kgs by 2024.

This project will result in lesser plastic ending up in water bodies downstream.” Commending the cause, Babar Sahibdin, Deputy Commissioner Hunza, said, “Under District Council Hunza initiative, Hunza leads as the first plastic bag free location in Pakistan.

Contribution of 10,000 reusable bags during 2020 by Nestle will further strengthen this behaviour change mindset in the community as it will create awareness amongst the locals to stop using plastic bags and incline them towards a more environmentally friendly solution.

We appreciate Nestlé’s support for providing the Compressor, Bailing and Recycling infrastructure and capacity building of our staff on waste segregation site.” Talking about the initiative, Ghulam Mustafa, Chairman KADO said, “We fully support District Government Hunza and Nestlé Pakistan partnership and are proud to collaborate with them in reaching our shared goals.”

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Water Company Gilgit Baltistan SITE Kyrgystani Som 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Saudi Judiciary rulings on murder of Khashoggi emp ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler receives Hamdan bin Zayed

10 hours ago

Ministry of Infrastructure Development to launch 3 ..

10 hours ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours Supreme Commi ..

11 hours ago

UAE, Eretria decades of distinguished relations

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.