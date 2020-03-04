Nestle wins GDIB award

Nestl Pakistan has been recognized as one of the most progressive organizations in Pakistan at Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDIB) Awards 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Nestl Pakistan has been recognized as one of the most progressive organizations in Pakistan at Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDIB) Awards 2020.

Nestl Pakistan won three best practice awards in the categories of Vision, Leadership and Structure respectively at the annual diversity and inclusion conference in Karachi, said release on Wednesday.