NET arrest 7 suspects including 3 women, recovered 26 Kg ice-drug, 23Kg heroin

Police Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) on Tuesday in intelligence-based operations arrested seven suspects and recovered 26 Kg ice-drug, 23Kg heroin and 106Kg other chemicals from their possessions, the spokesman said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Police Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) on Tuesday in intelligence-based operations arrested seven suspects and recovered 26 Kg ice-drug, 23Kg heroin and 106Kg other chemicals from their possessions, the spokesman said.

NET City acting on tip off raided a house located at Dalazak Road and arrested five suspects including three women.

Police also recovered 2Kg amphetamine (ice-drug), 5Kg heroin and other tools that were being used in drug preparation.

Similarly, NET Khyber seized a narcotics making factory and arrested two accused involved in making amphetamine (ice-drug). The police team also recovered 24Kg ice and 106Kg chemicals which are being used in preparing amphetamine.

The cases have been registered against the arrested under the Narcotic's Act, in relevant police stations and investigation is in progress.