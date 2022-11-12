UrduPoint.com

NET Arrests Nine Drug Peddlers, Recovers Contraband

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) here on Saturday in an ongoing crackdown against contraband arrested nine drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and ammunition from their possessions

In a statement issued by DPO Swabi, Mohammad Shoaib Khan, NET teams conducted raids on different areas of the district and arrested nine drug peddlers.

The recovered contrabands were including 2.84Kg of hashish, 2.25Kg of ice-drug and 0.51Kg of heroin.

Police have also recovered one Kalakov, one repeater, one pistol and 205 cartridges of different bores from the possessions of the arrested peddlers.

The cases have been registered in relevant police station and further investigation was in progress.

