Net Cafe Owner Booked On Complaint Through Pakistan Citizen Portal

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

Net cafe owner booked on complaint through Pakistan Citizen Portal

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The owner of a net cafe was booked on Tuesday for violating the consumer rights following a complaint lodged by a citizen through Pakistan Citizen Portal.

Taking action on the complaint, the accused was called to the office of the Assistant Director Consumer/Industries Dir lower and booked under the relevant law for violating the Consumer Rights.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan has already directed all head of departments for taking timely action on the complaints assigned through Pakistan Citizen Portal.

More Stories From Pakistan

