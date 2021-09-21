NET Charsadda arrests four peddlers

(@FahadShabbir)

The Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) of District Police Charssadda on Tuesday arrested four drug peddlers during separate raids conducted throughout the district and recovered ice-drug and pistols from their possessions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) of District Police Charssadda on Tuesday arrested four drug peddlers during separate raids conducted throughout the district and recovered ice-drug and pistols from their possessions.

District Police Officer (DPO) Charssadda, Mohammad Ishaq Khan told media persons that NET raided localities of Umerzai, and arrested four peddlers and recovered 230gm ice-drug, two pistols, and two dozen of cartridges.

Police have registered the case and further investigation is in progress, the DPO said.