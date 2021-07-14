UrduPoint.com
NET Charsadda Recovers 500kg Hashish, 100kg Heroin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 02:49 PM

The Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) of District Police Charsadda on Wednesday recovered 500kg hashish, 100kg heroin and 705gm ice-drug during different raids and arrested three alleged narcotics dealers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) of District Police Charsadda on Wednesday recovered 500kg hashish, 100kg heroin and 705gm ice-drug during different raids and arrested three alleged narcotics dealers.

District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda, Zeb Ullah Khan told media persons that NET raided the hideouts of drug smugglers in the limits of Umerzai and Tangi police stations and recovered the said narcotics. He said three notorious narco dealers were arrested whose identities are being kept secret for investigation.

The cases have been registered in concerned police stations and investigation has been started.

