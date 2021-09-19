NET Hangu recovers 5kg hashish, three peddlers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) of District Police Hangu on Sunday arrested three drug peddlers during separate raids conducted throughout the district and recovered five kilogram hashish from their possession.

District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu, Ikramullah Khan told media that NET raided three localities included Bhagtu, Merobuk and Ganjyano Kalay and arrested three drug peddlers that were identified as Mohammad Sajid, Asghar Khan and Shah Faisal after recovering 5kg hashish from them.

Police have registered a case and started further investigation, he said.