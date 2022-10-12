UrduPoint.com

NET Khyber Seals Heroin Processing Unit; Recovers 30 Kg Heroin

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) Khyber on Wednesday sealed a heroin processing unit and arrested a notorious drug peddler after recovering 30 kilogram of drugs in Shah Kas area.

In a statement issued by District Police Officer Imran Khan, upon receiving a tip off, the NET team conducted raid in Shah Kas area of tehsil Jamrud and recovered 4 kilogram chemical, and equipment being used in processing of narcotics into heroin.

During the raid, an afghan national notorious drug pusher Yar Rehman was arrested from the spot while drug and other material were confiscated.

More Stories From Pakistan

