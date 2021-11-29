NET Kohat arrests 930 peddlers, recovers 2000Kg hashish, 31Kg opium

The Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) district Kohat arrested 930 drug peddlers and recovered huge quantities of narcotics from their possession during the current year, said DPO Sohail Khaild

In a statement issued by Information and Public Relations Department Kohat, the recovered narcotics included 2000Kg hashish, 31Kg opium, 35Kg heroin, 28Kg ice-drug and 175 bottles of liquor.

The DPO said the actions have been taken during the current year in different localities of the district. He said that most of the drug peddlers were fined by the respective courts while few cases are pending which would also be dealt soon.

He said the police has tightened the noose against drug peddlers in line with the vision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazam Jah Ansari and all available resources would be utilized to eradicate the menace of drug from the district.