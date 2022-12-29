UrduPoint.com

Net Metering Can Significantly Reduce Electricity Bill: Dr Amjad

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Net metering can significantly reduce electricity bill: Dr Amjad

Chief Executive Officer Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad while terming solar energy an environmentally friendly and excellent source of electricity on Thursday said that a significant reduction in electricity bills was possible through net metering connections.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad while terming solar energy an environmentally friendly and excellent source of electricity on Thursday said that a significant reduction in electricity bills was possible through net metering connections.

He said that on the instructions of the Federal Government and the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), the installation of net metering connections in the company's region was going on rapidly. The consumers were not only getting cheap electricity for their use from sunlight, but surplus electricity could sell out to IESCO, he said in a statement issued here.

IESCO consumers could get any kind of information regarding net metering by contacting the company's focal person on Tel No. 051-9252931.

He said IESCO has received 7794 net metering applications so far out of which 7274 net metering connections have already been installed.

The Chief Executive requested the customers to make use of this facility and make saving electricity their motto. Reduce the usage of electricity between 6 PM to 10 PM, use LED lights instead of normal bulbs and energy savers, and avoid using spare lights in houses.

Related Topics

Electricity Company From Government Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Int'l partners urged to set up stabilization centr ..

Int'l partners urged to set up stabilization centres DHQ hospitals

2 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

8 minutes ago
 President calls for a "consensus-based" energy con ..

President calls for a "consensus-based" energy conservation strategy

8 minutes ago
 Chief Naval Staff Amjad Khan Niazi urges ICCI to t ..

Chief Naval Staff Amjad Khan Niazi urges ICCI to tap potential of blue economy

8 minutes ago
 Iranian Military Holding Drills in Strait of Hormu ..

Iranian Military Holding Drills in Strait of Hormuz - Commander

8 minutes ago
 Blackmailer held for harassing female student

Blackmailer held for harassing female student

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.