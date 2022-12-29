Net metering can significantly reduce electricity bill: Dr Amjad

Chief Executive Officer Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad while terming solar energy an environmentally friendly and excellent source of electricity on Thursday said that a significant reduction in electricity bills was possible through net metering connections.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad while terming solar energy an environmentally friendly and excellent source of electricity on Thursday said that a significant reduction in electricity bills was possible through net metering connections.

He said that on the instructions of the Federal Government and the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), the installation of net metering connections in the company's region was going on rapidly. The consumers were not only getting cheap electricity for their use from sunlight, but surplus electricity could sell out to IESCO, he said in a statement issued here.

IESCO consumers could get any kind of information regarding net metering by contacting the company's focal person on Tel No. 051-9252931.

He said IESCO has received 7794 net metering applications so far out of which 7274 net metering connections have already been installed.

The Chief Executive requested the customers to make use of this facility and make saving electricity their motto. Reduce the usage of electricity between 6 PM to 10 PM, use LED lights instead of normal bulbs and energy savers, and avoid using spare lights in houses.