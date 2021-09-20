UrduPoint.com

Net Metering Clean, Cheap Source Of Electricity: IESCO Chief

Mon 20th September 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan said that net metering was clean and cheap source of electricity.

He said the IESCO region was suitable for generation of solar energy and in this connection net metering was the best choice to get cheap and clean electricity throughout the year.

Sharing details, the IESCO Chief said that IESCO received 3944 applications for net metering connection so far and after necessary working, 3899 application were forwarded to NEPRA. The NEPRA has issued generation license against 3857 applications, he said.

After issuance of net metering license IESCO field formation has installed 3725 net metering connections of different power capacity.

He said world was also moving towards the alternative sources of energy generation.

The IESCO Chief directed all field offices to provide proper guideline to valued customers regarding procedure of net metering connection. For proper liaison between IESCO, NEPRA and customer, Net metering section was working in IESCO Head office, Islamabad and Assistant Manager Net metering having Cell No: 0305-8882192 was a focal person to promote net metering in IESCO region and to answer the queries of applicants.

