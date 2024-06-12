Net metering installations jumps to 117,807 connections by March 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Net metering based solar installations has jumped to 117,807 with a cumulative capacity of 1,822 MW by March 2024 while the number of active certified installers has surpassed 400.

According to Economic Survey Report for 2023-24 released on Tuesday, to prioritize indigenous and renewable resource-based power generation, IGCEP has targeted increasing the share of RE, including hydropower, from 33 percent to 62 percent by 2031.

In this regard, various measures have been taken in the ongoing fiscal year which included development of solar PV Project under Fast Track Solar Initiatives 2022 (600 MWp and 50 MWp Projects at Kot Addu/ Muzaffargarh and Manjhand), development of RE projects under G2G mode (600 MWp and 1200 MWp projects at Jhang & Layyah), small-scale Solar PV project at 11 KV level through competitive bidding by DISCOs.

Similarly, constraints in power evaluation capacity and transmission line development were among the power sector's top priorities, and PPIB planned to carry out competitive bidding for private sector investment in transmission lines, the report said.

For the promotion of local resources for power generation, PPIB has already imposed a moratorium on the processing of new imported fuels-based power projects since 2016.

Further, due to the increased price of imported coal in the international market, GoP took the initiative to substitute imported coal-based IPPs with Thar coal which is abundantly available.

In this regard, a feasibility study has been conducted to convert imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal. Efforts were underway to start the blending of Thar Coal by three imported coal IPPs with a cumulative capacity of 3,960 MW, including 1,320 MW Sahiwal Coal Power Project, 1,320 MW Port Qasim Coal Power Project, and 1,320 MW Hub Coal Power Project.

These initiatives would reduce electricity generation costs, lower tariffs, and save valuable foreign exchange.