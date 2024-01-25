Net Metering Procedure Being Simplified To Facilitate Consumers: FESCO Chief
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 07:42 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir said that net metering procedure was being simplified to facilitate the consumers.
Addressing an online open court here on Thursday, he said that consumers were the precious asset of the company. Hence the company would take all possible steps to facilitate them at maximum extent.
He said that FESCO also started online open courts so as to resolve consumers’ problems without any delay.
He directed the FESCO officers to deal the consumers politely when they raise any electricity related issue and redress the same on urgent basis.
He also heard online public complaints and issued on-spot orders for their redressal. Most of these complaints were relating to replacement of defective meters, replacement of old transformers, wires, LT proposals and low voltage.
General Manager Operation Mian Rafiq, Chief Engineer CS Madam Sadaf Naz, Director General Admin Athar Ayub Chaudhry, Additional Director General Public Relations Tahir Sheikh, Director Commercial Muhammad Saeed and others were also present in the open court.
