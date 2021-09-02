NET recovers 24885g opium, 3013g hashish

In-charge Narcotics Eradication Team (NET), Inspector Akbar Ali along with SHO IDS, Sub Inspector, Fawad Ali, and staff during an intelligence-based operation in the vicinity of IDS police station on Thursday arrested a smuggler with possession of 24885 gm of opium and 3013gm hashish

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :In-charge Narcotics Eradication Team (NET), Inspector Akbar Ali along with SHO IDS, Sub Inspector, Fawad Ali, and staff during an intelligence-based operation in the vicinity of IDS police station on Thursday arrested a smuggler with possession of 24885 gm of opium and 3013gm hashish