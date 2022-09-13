UrduPoint.com

NET Recovers 36,000 Gm Hashish, Smuggler Escapes

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 03:30 PM

KOHAT, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) ::The Narcotic Eradication Team (NET) under the headship of DSP Headquarters, Daud Muhammad Khan and SHO Noor Wali Khan on Tuesday recovered 36,000 gm hashish from the trunk of a car on Parachinar Bypass Road here.

Spokesman for Kohat police said, the NET team along with its In-charge Abid Hussain was busy in patrolling the area when a suspected car bearing number plate B-7792 was signaled to stop. The driver of the car, however, accelerated the vehicle and later abandoned it on the roadside.

The car driver leaving his car on the roadside succeeded in fleeing the area taking advantage of the thick bush and forest trees. The NET team, when searched the car, found 36,000 grams of hashish, skillfully concealed in the trunk.

The police team shifted the car and narcotics to the police station and started a search operation in the area to nab the drug smuggler however no arrest was made till filing of this report.

