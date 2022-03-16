UrduPoint.com

NET Recovers 44kg Heroin From Factory Setup At Residential House

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2022 | 03:48 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The Norcotics Eradication Team (NET) team in a joint operation along with Hayatabad Police Station on Wednesday recovered 44 kg heroin and arrested eight smugglers.

The team acting on intelligence tip off carried operation at heroin manufacturing factory setup at residential area of Hayatabad.

Police said that a network of drug smugglers supplied heroin to other cities from the factory.

Police also seized equipments used in manufacturing of drugs and two vehicles.

Police registered case under anti-narcotics laws and started further investigation.

