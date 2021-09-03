UrduPoint.com

NET Recovers 7.3 Kg Hashish, Arrests Smuggle

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 07:44 PM

NET recovers 7.3 kg hashish, arrests smuggle

Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) of Zaida Police here Friday foiled a bid of drug smuggling and arrested a smuggler

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) of Zaida Police here Friday foiled a bid of drug smuggling and arrested a smuggler.

According to details, a team led by Deputy Superintendent Police Swabi City started checking of vehicles on Main Swabi-Jehangeera Raod near Khanda Chowki.

During the search, NET recovered six packets of hashish weighing 7.3 kg from secret compartments of a car.

Police also arrested the smuggler identified as Khursheed Ahmad, resident of Takhtbai. Case has been registered against the arrested smuggler and investigation in underway.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Car Swabi From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews all services provided to ..

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews all services provided to Afghan families at Emirates H ..

16 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior calls on media to uphold accu ..

Ministry of Interior calls on media to uphold accuracy and disseminate informati ..

31 minutes ago
 Seven candidates to contest HCB's election on Sept ..

Seven candidates to contest HCB's election on Sept 12

1 minute ago
 CPEC to play pivotal role in boosting development, ..

CPEC to play pivotal role in boosting development, reviving economy of Pakistan: ..

1 minute ago
 Afghanistan appreciates longstanding contributions ..

Afghanistan appreciates longstanding contributions of Pakistan towards Afghan pe ..

1 minute ago
 Japan to Evaluate Relations With Taliban Based on ..

Japan to Evaluate Relations With Taliban Based on Their Actions - Motegi

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.