NET recovers 7.3 kg hashish, arrests smuggle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) of Zaida Police here Friday foiled a bid of drug smuggling and arrested a smuggler.

According to details, a team led by Deputy Superintendent Police Swabi City started checking of vehicles on Main Swabi-Jehangeera Raod near Khanda Chowki.

During the search, NET recovered six packets of hashish weighing 7.3 kg from secret compartments of a car.

Police also arrested the smuggler identified as Khursheed Ahmad, resident of Takhtbai. Case has been registered against the arrested smuggler and investigation in underway.