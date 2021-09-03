NET Recovers 7.3 Kg Hashish, Arrests Smuggle
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 07:44 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) of Zaida Police here Friday foiled a bid of drug smuggling and arrested a smuggler.
According to details, a team led by Deputy Superintendent Police Swabi City started checking of vehicles on Main Swabi-Jehangeera Raod near Khanda Chowki.
During the search, NET recovered six packets of hashish weighing 7.3 kg from secret compartments of a car.
Police also arrested the smuggler identified as Khursheed Ahmad, resident of Takhtbai. Case has been registered against the arrested smuggler and investigation in underway.