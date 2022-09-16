Net salary deduction of CM, MPAs, cabinet members notified for flood affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance department has notified one month net salary deduction of Chief Minister, Speaker and Deputy speaker of Assembly, cabinet members, MPAs and Parliamentary secretaries to be donated for flood affectees.

A notification received here on Friday said that the concerned departments have been directed to deduct the net salaries of the mentioned office bearers from the salaries of September.

It further said that five-day net salary of government officers from BPS 17 to 22 and two-day net salary of government employees from BPS-3 to 16 from September's salary would also be contributed to Chief Minister's Flood Relief Fund.

It said that the deduction would be applicable to all employees of the provincial government including consultants, contract employees and employees of projects and employees of autonomous, semi autonomous, corporation and public sector corporations under the control of the provincial government.