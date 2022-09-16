UrduPoint.com

Net Salary Deduction Of CM, MPAs, Cabinet Members Notified For Flood Affectees

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Net salary deduction of CM, MPAs, cabinet members notified for flood affectees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance department has notified one month net salary deduction of Chief Minister, Speaker and Deputy speaker of Assembly, cabinet members, MPAs and Parliamentary secretaries to be donated for flood affectees.

A notification received here on Friday said that the concerned departments have been directed to deduct the net salaries of the mentioned office bearers from the salaries of September.

It further said that five-day net salary of government officers from BPS 17 to 22 and two-day net salary of government employees from BPS-3 to 16 from September's salary would also be contributed to Chief Minister's Flood Relief Fund.

It said that the deduction would be applicable to all employees of the provincial government including consultants, contract employees and employees of projects and employees of autonomous, semi autonomous, corporation and public sector corporations under the control of the provincial government.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood September All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern ..

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern over the Military Provocation ..

5 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singa ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia

5 hours ago
 UVAS actively participate in International Poultry ..

UVAS actively participate in International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Confer ..

6 hours ago
 Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through ..

Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through New Agreement

6 hours ago
 realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flo ..

Realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flood Victims in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Womenâ€™s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Womenâ€™s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.