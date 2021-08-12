NET Swabi arrests five narcotics' sellers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) Swabi has arrested five narcotics' sellers and recovered 4040 grams hashish, 676 grams ice and two pistols from their possession, said a press release issued on Thursday.

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi, Mohammad Shoaib Khan, the especially formed Narcotics Eradication Team headed by DSP Swabi City, Bashir Ahmad Yousafzai along with other members of the team raids in various localities of Swabi and arrested five narcotics' sellers.

The arrested narcotics sellers were included Manzoor resident of Turlandi, Aamir resident of Manari, Ibrahim resident of Swabi Waheed resident of Kalan, Ayaz resident of Swabi.

Police has registered narcotics selling cases against them.