NET Swabi recovers 30Kg hashish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :The Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) district Swabi recovered 30Kg of hashish from the possession of a peddler, said District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Shoaib on Saturday.

The DPO said the actions have been taken on a tip off regarding movement of the contraband from the district.

He said NET Swabi during a snap checking of vehicles on area Saleem Khan Road intercepted a car and recovered 26 packets of 30Kg hashish hidden in secret compartments of the car.

Police also arrested driver of the car identified as Waseem resident of Peshawar and case has been registered against him.