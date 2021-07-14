NET Tank arrests ice-dealer; recover 1kg ice-drug

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :On the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari, the Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) of district police here Wednesday recovered one kilogram ice-drug and arrested an accused during raid in the precincts of Mulazai police station.

Talking to media, District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada said that the arrested accused identified as Suleman who was allegedly involved in ice-drug selling in Tank city and adjacent areas. The police also recovered one kilogram hashish, one pistol and 30 cartridges from his possession.

Similarly, Mureed Akbar Police Station also arrested two accused after recovering one Kalashnikov, one rifle, one pistol and 600 cartridges from their possessions.