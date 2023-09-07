Open Menu

Netherlands Ambassador Calls On Caretaker FM

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Netherlands Ambassador calls on Caretaker FM

Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan Henny Fokel de Vries on Thursday called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan Henny Fokel de Vries on Thursday called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

They discussed important regional and international developments and agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of agriculture, water management, trade and investment, the Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on social handle X.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Water Agriculture Netherlands

Recent Stories

DIFC enacts amended data protection regulations

DIFC enacts amended data protection regulations

6 minutes ago
 Religious affairs minister visits Kartarpur, empha ..

Religious affairs minister visits Kartarpur, emphasizes cross-border harmony

6 minutes ago
 Over 446,000 children vaccinated against Polio in ..

Over 446,000 children vaccinated against Polio in high-risk areas

7 minutes ago
 ‘Net Zero Nuclear’ initiative calls for global ..

‘Net Zero Nuclear’ initiative calls for global collaboration to triple worl ..

21 minutes ago
 Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain observed in Nawabsh ..

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain observed in Nawabshah

7 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized to conduct medical, dental ..

Arrangements finalized to conduct medical, dental colleges' entry test: ETEA

7 minutes ago
Zone-VI Whites moved in to semi finals of A.S Natu ..

Zone-VI Whites moved in to semi finals of A.S Natural Stone U-13 Inter Zonal Cri ..

7 minutes ago
 India can't dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan: AJK ..

India can't dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan: AJK PM

7 minutes ago
 flydubai launches daily service to Cairo

Flydubai launches daily service to Cairo

21 minutes ago
 20,935 screened for Hepatitis during LHEAP's 2nd p ..

20,935 screened for Hepatitis during LHEAP's 2nd phase drive

7 minutes ago
 Early settlement of Kashmir dispute key to emergen ..

Early settlement of Kashmir dispute key to emergence of ever lasting peace in So ..

7 minutes ago
 MoHAP calls on pharmaceutical facilities to use on ..

MoHAP calls on pharmaceutical facilities to use online licence renewal service

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan