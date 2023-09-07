Netherlands Ambassador calls on Caretaker FM

Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan Henny Fokel de Vries on Thursday called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan Henny Fokel de Vries on Thursday called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

They discussed important regional and international developments and agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of agriculture, water management, trade and investment, the Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on social handle X.