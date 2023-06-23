Netherlands ambassador cuts cake to mark 75 years of bilateral relations

Netherlands Ambassador in Pakistan Henny da Vries cut a cake to mark 75 years of relations her copuntry and Pakistan during a ceremony, held at the National Hockey Stadium, here on Friday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ):Netherlands Ambassador in Pakistan Henny da Vries cut a cake to mark 75 years of relations her country and Pakistan during a ceremony, held at the National Hockey Stadium, here on Friday.

The ambassador also attended the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between SBP Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy and Almarah Foundation, an orphanage, under which more than 100 children, between 3 to 9 years of age, would be imparted hockey skills during the next 10 years.

Hockey Olympian Khawaja Junaid, chairperson Almarah Foundation, and DIG Police Mehboob Aslam Lillah, welcomed the guest at the hockey stadium.

Former IGP Punjab Tahir Raza, Olympians Shehbaz Senior, Khalid Bashir, philanthropists and a large number of hockey players and enthusiasts attended the event.

Ambassador Henny da Vries said Netherlands and Pakistan enjoyed strong diplomatic relations and she would work to further strengthen the bilateral trade and relations.

She said: "I am immensely pleased to visit historic city of Lahore and pleased to find myself among little children, who promise a bright future for the country." Henny da Vries said sports was a binding force among societies, and it was admirable that young children would be groomed under the eye of great hockey players. She lauded the philanthropic work of Almarah Foundation which had been taking care of more than 100 orphan children and working to ensure a bright future for children.

DIG Mehboob Aslam Lillah shed light on the journey of Almarah Foundation over the past 27 years.

Chairperson Almarah Sophiya Warraich thanked the ambassador for her presence at the MoU signing ceremony.