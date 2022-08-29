UrduPoint.com

Netherlands Ambassador Expresses Condolences To All Flood Victims

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 29, 2022 | 06:32 PM

Netherlands ambassador expresses condolences to all flood victims

Ambassador-designate HennyFdeVries vows to strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Netherlands.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2022) Netherlands Ambassador-designate HennyFdeVries has expressed her condolences to all the flood victims and affected families.
Taking to Twitter, the Ambassador-designate said, "Ambassador-designate @HennyFdeVries arrived in #Islamabad & plans to further strengthen bilateral ties b/t 🇵🇰🇳🇱 Devastated at loss of lives & destruction due to floods, she expresses her condolences to all victims & affected families! @DutchMFA @ForeignOfficePk @Mossenlechner,".


Earlier, British Queen Elizabeth expressed solidarity with Pakistan amidst flood-caused destruction.


In a message to the President of Pakistan Dr.

Arif Alvi, Britain's Queen Elizabeth said that the United Kingdom stands in solidarity with Pakistan as it recovers from these terrible events.
She said she is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the floods across Pakistan.
The queen said my thoughts are with all those who have been affected, as well as those working in difficult circumstances to support the recovery efforts.

Related Topics

Pakistan President Of Pakistan Flood Twitter United Kingdom Netherlands All From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz visits Taunsa, meets flood victims

Maryam Nawaz visits Taunsa, meets flood victims

19 minutes ago
 IHC suspends PEMRA's ban on Imran Khan's TV speech ..

IHC suspends PEMRA's ban on Imran Khan's TV speeches

31 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged review meeting regarding arrangement ..

UVAS arranged review meeting regarding arrangements of International Poultry Exp ..

1 hour ago
 UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Flood Relief C ..

UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Flood Relief Camp’

1 hour ago
 Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman I ..

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman Imran , Tarin, Leghari and Jhag ..

4 hours ago
 Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all se ..

Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all set to start tomorrow

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.