Netherlands ambassador expresses condolences to all flood victims

Ambassador-designate HennyFdeVries vows to strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Netherlands.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2022) Netherlands Ambassador-designate HennyFdeVries has expressed her condolences to all the flood victims and affected families.

Taking to Twitter, the Ambassador-designate said, "Ambassador-designate @HennyFdeVries arrived in #Islamabad & plans to further strengthen bilateral ties b/t 🇵🇰🇳🇱 Devastated at loss of lives & destruction due to floods, she expresses her condolences to all victims & affected families! @DutchMFA @ForeignOfficePk @Mossenlechner,".



Earlier, British Queen Elizabeth expressed solidarity with Pakistan amidst flood-caused destruction.



In a message to the President of Pakistan Dr.

Arif Alvi, Britain's Queen Elizabeth said that the United Kingdom stands in solidarity with Pakistan as it recovers from these terrible events.

She said she is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the floods across Pakistan.

The queen said my thoughts are with all those who have been affected, as well as those working in difficult circumstances to support the recovery efforts.