Netherlands' Ambassador to Pakistan calls on Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Netherlands to Pakistan Willen Wouter Plomp called on the Human Rights Minister Dr. Shireen M Mazari here in Islamabad the other day (Monday).

Different issues related to human rights particularly women empowerment including the minorities, women and children rights were discussed.

It was also affirmed to work collectively to ensure the protection and promotion of human rights in the country.

Minister apprised the Ambassador about different steps which have been taken to protect and promote human rights in Pakistan.

Minister for human rights Dr. Shireen Mazari shared that non Muslims living in Pakistan have been provided their own personal laws and government is committed to safeguard their basic rights.

Minister shared protection of human rights was the top most priority of incumbent government and also shared that incumbent government and ministry of human rights is equally vigilant about the rights of transgender community. Law to protect rights of transgender are being implemented and they are given free medical and health facilities at PIMS, Islamabad. Separate ward has been established in PIMS hospital to provide them best health facilities.

Minister for human rights added that protection of human rights was the key priority of the incumbent government besides implementation of existing laws, new laws are being formulated.

Dr. Mazari shared that Ministry for human rights is well aware of this fact that awareness campaigns are inevitable to educate the people.

Ministry of Human rights is running various awareness campaigns and different awareness programs are also underway especially related to women inheritance and to prevent child abuse.

On this occasion, Dr. Shireen Mazari showed her deep concern over the massive human rights violations and deteriorating human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Ambassador appreciated the different endeavours taken by incumbent government and shared his intention to work collectively for ensuring basic human rights and emphasized on mutual collaboration in the area of human rights. Minister for human rights Dr. Mazari extended her full support and cooperation in this regard.

Ambassador told the Minister about the Dutch Human Rights Minister's plan to come to Pakistan and to collaborate in various sectors of human rights.

Minister said we are committed to ensure the basic rights of our citizens in pursuance to our Constitution and International commitments without any kind of discrimination.

She stated we are working on several bills including Rights of Persons with Disabilities and Domestic workers including the Christian Divorce Bill.

Federal minister expressed that we have very comprehensive agenda and apprised the Ambassador about the steps which have been taken for the protection of human rights.