Netherlands Deputy Envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon Discuss Evolving Digital Media Landscape
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 10:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Deputy Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands, Hajo Provó Kluit on Thursday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media, Fahd Haroon and discussed a range of topics, including the evolving media landscape, the digital media business, and key social issues related to digital platforms.
Both individuals exchanged insights on the growing influence of digital media on communication, business, and societal issues.
The meeting provided an opportunity to reflect on the challenges and opportunities posed by digital technologies in today's world.
