ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Islamabad hosted a vibrant King's Day celebration on April 29, 2025, commemorating the birthday of His Majesty King Willem-Alexander.

The event emphasized sports diplomacy, bilateral collaboration, and youth empowerment, highlighting the shared commitment of Pakistan and the Netherlands to leverage sports as a tool for social inclusion, cultural exchange, and international goodwill.

Ambassador Henny de Vries stated, "In a world that can feel increasingly divided, sport reminds us of what we have in common. It empowers us and teaches us teamwork and respect, values we need both on the field and in our everyday lives, as we build bridges between cultures and people." The event featured the "Sports Connect" exhibition, showcasing stories of Dutch and Pakistani athletes through immersive displays and narratives.

Dutch hockey legend Floris Jan Bovelander attended the event as the guest of honor and will conduct specialized training clinics, engage with young athletes, and participate in workshops on modern coaching techniques.

Federal Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's dedication to sports revival, stating that collaborations with partners like the Netherlands are critical to nurturing talent and encouraging international camaraderie.

The event was attended by a distinguished audience, including high-ranking government officials, prominent figures from civil society, members of the diplomatic community, and esteemed guests from various sectors.

The embassy's sports diplomacy efforts align with Pakistan's 2025 "Year of Sports Revival" declaration, and private-sector partnerships further underscore the role of cross-sector collaboration in advancing grassroots sports.

The event was sponsored by several prominent companies, including Akzo Nobel, Barkat Frisian Pasteurized Egg Company (Pvt.) Ltd, Cloud Agri Pakistan, EngroVopak Terminal Ltd, Friesland Campigna, Keune Pakistan, Lipton, and SPG Prints Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd. These partnerships demonstrate the growing interest of the private sector in supporting sports development in Pakistan.