Netherlands Envoy, CM Bugti discuss enhancing cooperation for development of sectors

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Netherlands Ambassador to Pakistan Henny de Vries and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti discussed various issues including enhancing cooperation and matters of mutual interest in education, agriculture, water management and other sectors.

While the issues of Afghan refugees were also discussed, in which the return of refugees, registration and the steps taken by the government of Pakistan were discussed.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan informed the Dutch Ambassador about the improvement of governance in the province, youth welfare and public interest projects.

He said that the Balochistan government is providing scholarships to the youth of the province in renowned educational institutions including Oxford so that they could pursue higher education.

The chief minister said that the provincial government would bear the educational expenses of 16 years of Balochistan board matriculation position holders and children of civilian martyrs from each district.

He said on this occasion that the Balochistan government would provide training in various fields to 30,000 youth and send them abroad in phases so that they become skilled and contribute to the development of the country and play their role for betterment of state.

Hundreds of youth are being empowered under the Chief Minister Youth Skills Development Program who will not only support their families but will also earn foreign exchange for Pakistan, he mentioned.

Bugti also highlighted that for the first time in history, 100 scholarships have been set aside annually for the minority community in Balochistan, while 100 scholarships have also been allocated annually for the transgender community so that they could also benefit from education and development opportunities.

The chief minister said that by promoting meritocracy, equal opportunities for development are being provided to the youth of Balochistan.

He shed light on the law and order situation in the province and said that the situation is not as bad as it is being perceived.

He clarified that the government’s writ is fully established in all districts of Balochistan and the international community would also have to correct its perception according to the ground realities.

Talking about Afghan refugees, the chief minister said that registration of Afghan refugees is ongoing under the One Document Regime and Pakistan has hosted Afghan refugees for a long time.

He said that the refugees have been asked to return voluntarily once stability comes to Afghanistan saying that as a result of government measures, about five thousand residents travel daily from the Pak-Afghan border areas using passports which is a positive development.

The CM also invited the Ambassador of the Netherlands to cooperate in the Youth Skills Development Program and social services and said that the Balochistan government would welcome this assistance.

He also discussed with the Ambassador the issues of agriculture and better use of water in the province and stressed the need for mutual cooperation in this regard.

Dutch Ambassador Henny de Vries appreciated the initiatives of the Balochistan government and expressed her commitment to increase cooperation in various sectors.