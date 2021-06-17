Netherlands envoy visits SCCI, promises all cooperation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands Wouter Plomp Thursday visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) and promised that his team would facilitate exchange of delegations from both sides once relaxation of EU travel restrictions was announced.

He thanked the SCCI president for giving him warm welcome and expressed his commitment for working with the Sialkot chamber in line with the identified common goals. He also highlighted that Pakistan needed to comply with all the EU regulations to retain the GSP plus status.

SCCI President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar acknowledged Netherlands cooperation with Pakistan in the fields of trade, humanitarian assistance, security and counter-terrorism, energy, environment, health, transport, migration and climate change.

Baryar expressed his resolve for working closely with the Embassy of Netherlands in Pakistan for enhancing trade and mutual cooperation through increased B2B linkages and joint ventures.

Both the SCCI and the Embassy of Netherlands resolved to work closely in promotion of bilateral trade linkages.

