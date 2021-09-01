UrduPoint.com

Netherlands FM Sigrid Kaag To Visit Pakistan Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:32 PM

Netherlands FM Sigrid Kaag to visit Pakistan today

The visiting Foreign Minister will hold talks with her Pakistani counterpart on evolving situation in Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2021) Foreign Minister of The Netherlands, Ms. Sigrid Kaag, will visit Pakistan on Wednesday.

The visiting Foreign Minister will hold talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The talks will also cover bilateral matters.

In the backdrop of recent developments in Afghanistan, Pakistan and The Netherlands have been in close contact.

Pakistan has extended full facilitation to The Netherlands in its efforts for evacuation of diplomatic and other personnel from Afghanistan.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistan and The Netherlands enjoy close and cordial relations. The Netherlands is one of the largest trading partners of Pakistan in the European Union. A number of Dutch companies have been investing in Pakistan.

The spokesperson said the visit of Foreign Minister Kaag will add to the current momentum of high-level exchanges and help further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

