Netherlands Queen Arrives In IBD On 3 -day Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 12:30 PM

Netherlands Queen arrives in IBD on 3 -day visit

Netherlands Queen Maxima arrived here Monday on three days visit to Pakistan as special advocate of UN Secretary General for inclusive finance for Development

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) Netherlands Queen Maxima arrived here Monday on three days visit to Pakistan as special advocate of UN Secretary General for inclusive finance for Development.She will call on President and Prime Minister besides holding talking to stake holders of government and private sectors.

Queen Maxima will participate in inauguration ceremony of Micro payment gateway by State Bank.

This is aimed at lowering interest rate and bolstering digital transactions so that all could be made part of financial sector besides affording benefit to the people.Queen Maxima had earlier visited Pakistan in February 2016.

