Netherlands, UNFPA, SoLF launch AYFS to empower young voices in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) In a transformative initiative to provide young people with a safe and friendly community space, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Pakistan, Netherlands, and the school of Leadership Foundation (SoLF) launched their first Adolescent and Youth Friendly Space (AYFS) here.

This launch marks a critical step in a four-year initiative titled Aghaaz, aimed at establishing AYFS in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Peshawar, and Quetta to promote youth engagement and holistic development, said a press release issued on Saturday.

The AYFS located in NUML Quetta initiative is designed to provide safe, inclusive environments for adolescents and young individuals to access essential resources, psychosocial support, and skill-building opportunities. These spaces will prioritize inclusivity by catering to diverse youth populations, including those with disabilities, and will operate under minimum standards and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure accessibility and quality services.

With over two-thirds of Pakistan’s population under 30, this initiative addresses a critical need to engage youth in meaningful ways. By offering leadership development, career guidance, recreational activities, and peer-led discussions, AYFS aims to empower youth to contribute actively to their communities and lead fulfilling lives.

Today’s launch event brought together young leaders, government officials, and community stakeholders in an interactive session.

Participants were introduced to the AYFS model through thematic activities such as psychosocial counseling, career guidance, and creative engagements, highlighting the diverse opportunities these spaces will offer.

“This initiative is a beacon of hope for Balochistan’s youth. It creates a bridge for young people to access vital resources, build leadership skills, and promote community-driven solutions. I’m inspired to see such a commitment to inclusivity and youth empowerment,” said Muhammad Tariq Qamar Baloch, Secretary sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Balochistan.

The AYFS launch in Quetta also featured insights shared by representatives of UNFPA, and the local government, alongside dynamic activities led by facilitators.

Speaking at the event, Sadia Atta, Provincial Coordinator, UNFPA Pakistan, emphasized the importance of the initiative, saying, “Adolescent and Youth Facilitation Spaces are more than just physical centers; they represent a commitment to nurturing the potential of our youth and ensuring they have access to resources and opportunities that enable them to thrive. This launch in Quetta is a step towards building a stronger, more inclusive future.”

Over the coming months, AYFS in Islamabad and Peshawar will further amplify the initiative’s impact, creating a nationwide network of youth-friendly spaces that prioritize health, well-being, and leadership development.