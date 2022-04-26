UrduPoint.com

Netizens Appreciate Issuing Tickets To University Buses For Speeding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police received hundreds of additional complaints as well as compliments from netizens when it posted on its official social media page about issuing challan ticket to a university bus for overspeeding.

"Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) took immediate action on the complaints received from citizens against university buses for speeding. The ITP issued challan tickets to the respective buses and asked the university administration to counsel the drivers. In this regard, services of the ITP education Wing can be obtained," the Police wrote on its official Facebook page.

The post attracted the attention of thousands of social media users who appreciated the move besides complaining about the buses of other universities and institutions.

Mehran Khan noted in his comment that buses of all the universities violated the traffic rules. They pose serious threats to other commuters by running beyond the speed limit and wrong overtaking.

Similarly, Muhammad Khan Mahsud, said: "Unfortunately, university buses generally do not comply with traffic laws, which creates problems for normal traffic, and speeding is their hobby. In my opinion, the traffic police as well as the university administration should take notice." Another user, Murtaza Kazi wrote: "The notorious bus drivers of Islamic International University have taken many lives. They are the worst drivers, after 2010 when they got green Nissan UD buses they were on a killing spree. Many of my acquaintances got hit by those buses."Furthermore, Naeem Malik, while appreciating the ITP, said that imposing fines on university buses is a good action but there's a need for verification of the driving licenses of the drivers. The universities might hired as a peon then a bus is handed over to him, he added.

