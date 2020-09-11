Netizens pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam on 72nd death anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

Netizens on Friday took to the social networking sites to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 72nd death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Netizens on Friday took to the social networking sites to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 72nd death anniversary.

They made trending with various hash tags such as #QauideAzam and #Father_of_Nation to highlight his tremendous efforts for the establishment of a separate state for the Muslims of Sub-continent.

The social networking sites, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were flooded with pictures and quotes of the Father of Nation, who had united the Muslims of Sub-continent for acquiring a separate homeland.

"The Leader, The Founder, The Father of Nation. We pledge on his 72nd Death Anniversary that we will leave no stone unturned to make Pakistan an Islamic Welfare State as he envisioned," Member of National Assembly Naureen Ibrahim tweeted while paying tribute to teh great Quaid.

"Today is 72nd death anniversary of "FATHER OF NATION" Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Recite Surah Fateha once for him, and thanks Allah for everything we enjoy in this country independently. May Allah grant him highest ranks in Jannah," said Fizza Khan in her post on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the death anniversary was also marked in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad with due solemnity and reverence.

Events were held in public and private sector institutions to observe the death anniversary of the Father of Nation.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876, and passed away on September 11, 1948. He was a lawyer. He led the All-India Muslim League from 1913 till the creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947. He was Pakistan's first Governor-General.