Netizens Reminisce The Glory Shades Of Films Industry As Hadiqa Sings Popular Throwback

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Netizens reminisce the glory shades of films industry as Hadiqa sings popular throwback

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Evergreen musical prodigy & winner of the lifetime achievement award, Hadiqa made her fans ride a journey of golden memories from the classic film era of Pakistan by singing her most popular 'Hona Tha Pyar' again.

Awarded 'Best tv Actress' last year for superb acting skills in her debut drama 'Raqeeb Se', Kiani is a well-known singer, songwriter, composer and philanthropist. Recently sharing the screen with her fellow actors Omair Rana and Sunita Marshal, Kiani is now reaching the peak of her acting career as well alongside singing.

As much as fans miss her beautiful, deep & soulful voice, the 'VASL' singer also seems to be busy diving into a nostalgic phase as she posted her video singing one of the most popular tracks from an award-winning film decade ago.

Kiani took it to her Instagram page and shared a short video singing 'Hona Tha Pyar' from 'Bol', captioning it as a warm-up practice.

"Just a little warm-up with our classic simple," she stated along with the video.

Soon after the upload, fans started flooding her account with praise and adoration.

"A beautiful song, thank you for singing this," replied a fan.

"So soothing and loving your voice, the 'atif hadiqa' duo is amazing, listening the song constantly," commented another fan.

"My all-time favorite song, love your voice and style," stated another fan while praising the singer.

Composed by Atif Aslam himself, the melodious track was sung by Hadiqa & Atif for Shoaib Mansoor's film 'Bol' released in 2011.

