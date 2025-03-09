NETP training of Sub Regional office TDAP held

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) 2nd NETP Training of Sub Regional Office TDAP Hyderabad held at Shaheed Benazirabad.

The training aimed at equipping new and potential exporters, particularly women entrepreneurs, with essential knowledge and skills for international trade, attracted participants from diverse industries.

Ms Afshan Uroos, Deputy Manager of TDAP & Mr Rizwan Ahmed from Pakistan Single Window delivered an insightful session on the export process, documentation, financing options, payments.

Dr Sheheryar Gul Memon, Deputy Commissioner of Shaheed Benazirabad, also participated in the event as Chief Guest.

he praised the collaboration between TDAP, academia, and the local business community.

He emphasized the region’s potential particularly in agriculture and industrial product.Dr Mohammad Ayub, President of the Shaheed Benazirabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry & Dr Salman Bashir, Dean of the Faculty of Management has expressed gratitude for TDAP’s efforts. in promoting business strategies to develop future entrepreneurs.

Salahuddin Abbasi, DM & Incharge of TDAP Sub Regional Office Hyderabad, concluded with a vote of thanks to all stakeholders in supporting the growth of local businesses and fostering international trade.