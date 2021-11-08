NETs register 4791 cases, arrest 4856 accused in four months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) KP, Moazzam Jah Ansari here on Monday presided over a high level meeting regarding detailed briefing about the last four months performance of Narcotics Eradication Teams (NETs) in the province against Ice, Heroin and other narcotics.

IGP was informed that teams, established on the directives of Chief Minister KP, Mehmood Khan, have recovered huge quantity of Ice, Heroin, Opium and other narcotics as well as arms and ammunition in the special campaign and registered many cases against the violators.

He was further informed that since the establishment of the NET so far 4791 cases have been registered and 4856 accused nominated in these cases arrested.

During this period the NET recovered 435.901 kg Ice, 760.487 kg Heroin, 6136.797 kg Charas, 212.441 kg Opium and 4055.29 Litre liquor.

IGP was also informed that in the campaign Peshawar police made a biggest cache of the history of the Ice in an action the other day when its team busted a gang and recovered 80 kg of Ice worth 100 million of rupees in an international market as well as arrested five accused including its ring leader.

DIG Operations also briefed the IGP about the recovery of arms and ammunition in NET campaign against narcotics.

The arms and ammunitions recovered in the campaign included 48 SMG, 219 Rifles, 29 Repeaters/Shotguns, 18 Pistols, 3915 Rounds, 54 Chargers and 1870920 Pakistani rupees.

In the briefing it was informed that during this period Peshawar police registered 123 cases and arrested 189 accused while Mardan region police registered 1840 FIRs and arrested 1905 accused, Malakand region police registered 1652 FIRs and arrested 1540 accused, Hazara Region police registered 374 cases and apprehended 386 accused, Kohat region police registered 339 cases and arrested 356 accused, Bannu region police registered 163 FIRs and arrested 179 accused and DIKhan region police registered 300 FIRs and apprehended 301 accused.

It may be recalled that IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari on the directives of the Chief Minister had constituted NET teams against Ice, Heroin and other narcotics and had launched a special campaign in the province.

Four teams had been constituted in Peshawar, two at regional headquarters and one each in every district. Lists have been prepared of the narcotics dealers in different area.

IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari has expressed satisfaction over the performance of NET teams and vowed that police campaign against the narcotics dealers would be kept continue in the province till the complete elimination of this menace.