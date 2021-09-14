NETs seize narcotics, arrest drug peddlers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :In compliance to the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) to curb drug trade, the Narcotics Eradication Teams (NETs) of districts Swat and Mardan seized huge cache of narcotics and arrested drug peddlers in separate actions.

The district Swat police arrested three drug peddlers and collectively recovered 20 bottles of liquor, one kilogram hashish and 133gram ice-drug from their possessions. The cases have been registered in police stations Banr and Madyan.

Meanwhile, the NET district Mardan arrested 48 suspects and recovered 34Kg hashish from them. A total of 43 cases have been registered against the arrested in respective police stations.