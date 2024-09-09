- Home
- Network disruption likely without renewal of LDI licenses: Senate body on IT informed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 09:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday informed the Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom of massive disruptions in Pakistan’s network if licenses of Long Distance International (LDI) companies are not renewed.
A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom, chaired by Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, addressed the ongoing issues related to the renewal of Long Distance International (LDI) and Fixed Line Local Loop (FLL) licenses.
Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Major General (R) Hafeezur Rehman, briefed the committee on the matter, highlighting that the issue primarily affects four companies, including Wateen, which has an extensive fiber
optic infrastructure across 24 cities, primarily in Balochistan and interior Sindh.
He said Wateen is also connected to 44 banks and NADRA, making its network critical to the country’s communications infrastructure. Despite a committee being formed to resolve the license renewal issue, no resolution has been reached.
Wateen’s license expired in July 2024, but the company secured a stay order from the court, allowing it to continue operations. The Committee Chairperson said that failure to renew these licenses could lead to significant losses, he added.
Chairman PTA informed that five LDI companies were willing to pay their outstanding dues, while others have filed legal challenges. The licenses for these companies were set to expire between July and August, with around 15 cases currently pending in court. He also acknowledged that in 2020, companies were permitted to pay their dues in installments, but the same relief cannot be granted this year.
The committee discussed Rs. 54 billion exemption sought by the LDI companies. It was noted that the former IT Secretary had issued a policy directive on the matter, which was opposed by officials from the Ministry of IT (MoITT), claiming the directive exceeded the Secretary’s authority.
Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan raised concerns about the potential impact on the national network if these licenses were not renewed.
Regarding the payments required from LDI companies, the Secretary MoITT emphasized the importance of vacating stay orders to resolve the matter. The committee called for a clear policy directive from the federal government to prevent similar issues arising in the future.
The Chairperson also expressed concerns about the accountability of the former Secretary of IT, specifically questioning a letter issued in May 2024, where a policy directive was made without Cabinet approval.
She requested a list of individuals responsible for overseeing the matter and questioned whether the actions taken were within legal bounds.
The Secretary of MoITT provided a briefing on the composition of the PTCL Board, noting that, per federal government directives, the remuneration for government officials on company boards is capped at Rs. 1 million annually.
The committee also discussed the qualifications and criteria for hiring consultants and advisors, with the Secretary explaining that all such positions are filled on a contract basis.
The Special Secretary of the Establishment Division presented details about the hiring of the MoITT Secretary from the private sector.
She informed the committee that 77 applications were scrutinized by a review committee, leading to 15 candidates being shortlisted.
Senator Palwasha requested that the criteria for shortlisting the candidates be presented in the next meeting.
A senator warned that suspending LDI company operations could lead to significant network disruptions. PTA officials
confirmed that PTCL alone cannot manage the shortfall, meaning network restoration would take time if operations were
halted.
The committee urged the federal government to provide a clear policy direction to avoid further complications and potential losses. Members also recommended that PTA strengthen its legal team, as ongoing court stay orders have delayed proceedings. Without timely court rulings, license cancellations could further exacerbate the situation.
