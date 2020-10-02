Network security workshop for women engineer organized at FJWU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with Riphah International University and Pakistan education and Research Network (PERN) organized comprehensive Network Security Training and workshop for the faculty and students here on Friday.

The workshop and training is first training in the project "Network Security Training and Workshop across selected women Universities in Pakistan," funded by European Union via Trans-Eurasia Information Network* Corporation Center (TEIN*CC) through its 4th call of Asi@connect program and granted to the department of cyber security and Data Sciences, Riphah Institute of Systems Engineering, Riphah International University, Islamabad.

Resource persons of the workshop were Syed Muhammad Sajjad, Senior Lecturer and Ms. Sumaira Salim, Assistant Professor, Riphah International University. The objective of the workshop was to train the women network engineers of Pakistan in field of network security.

The training discussed the issues of cyber-bullying and online harassment of women in Pakistan. The effects of cyberbullying (depression, isolation, illness, anger, low self-esteemed, suicide) and safety advices were shared with the audience in details.

Vulnerabilities in protocols and their exploitation were covered in depth to provide the students a better understanding of how to secure their data on the internet from hackers.

The participants were briefed about the use of public key cryptography and infrastructure.

It was emphasized that Network Access Control must be used in academic campuses and enterprises to control illegitimate users' access over the organization network.

The use of Firewalls and Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems for safety and security was also discussed in depth. The utilization of IP Security (Virtual Private Network) and Transport Layer Security is recommended for secure communication in academic environments.

The resource persons also explained the components and establishment of the Security Operation Center (SOC), sharing of Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) and Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) in enterprises and campus networks.

A hands-on lab followed each session. It is the vision of the Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Dr. Saima Hamid to fully digitize the FJWU campus to address the future digital challenges.

A large number of faculty members and students attended the workshop. At the end of the event, the organizer of the workshop Dr. Ammad and Dr. Shehryar Naveed distributed certificates among participants of the workshop.