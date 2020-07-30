Networks of new roads to bring progress in North Waziristan: Minister

Provincial Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir has said that a vast network of roads being spread in North Waziristan that will help start a new era of development in the area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir has said that a vast network of roads being spread in North Waziristan that will help start a new era of development in the area.

Talking to a delegation of elders from North Waziristan here, the Minister said in first phase 70 kilometers roads would be constructed including 17km Thall-Mir Ali Road from Spinwam to Mann Randikhel. Under the package, he said this road will also be widened.

The scheme he said also included total repair of 5km Bannu-Miran Shah Road adding 11km new black-topped road from tehsil Ghulam Khan to Saeed Garhi village will also be constructed under. A five kilometer road from Razmak sub-division to Isha Razmak will also be constructed, he said.

Besides, he said 4km road to Rasadkhel, six kilometer road from Chakmakhel to Barolikhel and 20km construction and widening of Thall-Boyar will also be carried out.