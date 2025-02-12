Open Menu

Neurosurgeon Raises Voice For Epilepsy Awareness On 'World Epilepsy Day'

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Renowned neurosurgeon marked 'World Epilepsy Day' by emphasizing the urgent need for public awareness and education on epilepsy, a neurological disorder affecting over two million Pakistanis, which accounts for approximately five percent of the global epilepsy population.

Top neurosurgeon Dr. Raza H. Rizvi emphasized the importance of timely treatment for epilepsy, a condition affecting over two million Pakistanis, in an exclusive conversation with a private news channel he highlighted that epilepsy is a treatable condition, but lack of awareness and delayed treatment are significant obstacles to effective

management.

He comments coincided with the International Epilepsy Day, also known as Purple Day, which is celebrated every year to raise awareness about epilepsy.

The day aims to educate people about the condition, reduce stigma and promote support for those affected, he added.

Education plays a vital role in dispelling myths and misconceptions surrounding epilepsy, Dr. Rizvi emphasized.

He clarified that epilepsy was not contagious, and individuals with the condition are not inherently limited in their abilities or intelligence. In fact, with proper management and support, many people with epilepsy are able to lead full, active, and productive lives, achieving their goals and realizing their potential.

However, he stressed that a significant obstacle to effective management is the lack of awareness and delayed treatment, forcing a large number of patients to suffer needlessly.

Dr. Rizvi emphasized that epilepsy can be broadly categorized into two types: Primary Epilepsy, also known as Idiopathic Epilepsy, which has no identifiable cause and is often inherited and Secondary Epilepsy, also known as Symptomatic Epilepsy, which is caused by an underlying condition such as head trauma, brain infection, stroke, or tumor.

He further explained that Epilepsy is a neurological disorder (that is a disorder related to the brain) that causes recurrent seizures. Symptomatic epilepsy is a type of epileptic disorder and is a symptom of an underlying problem.

By raising awareness about these types of epilepsy, Dr. Rizvi aims to encourage timely diagnosis and treatment.

The symptoms of epilepsy can be quite varied and may include seizures, loss of consciousness, confusion and disorientation, unusual sensations such as numbness, tingling, or a metallic taste, muscle contractions and changes in mood or behavior, such as irritability, anxiety, or depression, he mentioned.

By reognizing these symptoms, individuals can seek timely medical attention, enabling effective management and improved quality of life for those affected, he added.

