Neurosurgeon warns of cold-related health risks, advise precautions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) A leading neurosurgeon Sunday warned that the cold season poses a significant threat to public health, triggering high blood pressure, heart attacks and strokes that claimed thousands of lives annually where citizens to adopt simple lifestyle changes to reduce cardiovascular risks.

In an exclusive interview with a Private news Channel, renowned Neurosurgeon Dr. Muhammad Rafay cautioned citizens to take necessary precautions against the cold season, particularly those vulnerable due to old age or pre-existing conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

Dr. Rafay emphasized the importance of safeguarding oneself against cold stress, which can trigger high blood pressure, heart attacks, and strokes.

Dr. Rafay stressed that adopting these simple measures can significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular complications.

Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to protect their health during the cold season.

He further emphasized the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle to prevent stroke and other cardiovascular diseases.

"People should limit their consumption of fast food and processed meals, which are high in unhealthy fats, salt, and sugar. Obesity is a significant risk factor for stroke, and adopting healthy eating habits can significantly reduce this risk," he advised.

"By making these simple lifestyle changes, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of stroke and other cardiovascular diseases," Dr. Rafay added.

He also highlighted the importance of recognizing the warning signs of stroke including, sudden weakness or numbness in the face, arm, or leg, sudden confusion or trouble speaking, sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes, sudden severe headache and sudden difficulty walking.