'Never Again' Walk Held To Create Awareness About Violence Against Women
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) A walk under the theme of 'Violence against women no more, never again' was organised by the Punjab Police here on Sunday to create awareness among citizens.
The walk participants were told the Punjab Police were determined to prevent violence against women and protect their rights. The walk started from Liberty Roundabout, and IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and ASP Gulberg Syeda Shehrbano led the walk. Senior officers including DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi, COO Safe Cities Authority Mustansar Feroze, CTO Lahore Amara Athar, SSP Operations, SPs, Supervisory officers of different divisions of Lahore, hundreds of male and female officials of all police units, a large number of students, famous personalities from various walks of life, civil society and citizens participated in the awareness walk. The participants carried banners and placards about protection of women rights and prevention of gender-based crimes.
The IGP, in a talk with the media, highlighted the steps taken by the Punjab Police for protection of women. He said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, protection of women and elimination of gender-based crimes were the first priority of the Punjab Police. Dr. Usman Anwar said that violence, harassment or violation of rights of women would not be tolerated anymore. The doors of all police stations, service and protection centres and offices of Punjab were always open for women.
The IGP said that women could also seek help from the Punjab Police's Women Safety App, 15 Emergency Number and 1787 Complaint Centre any time. Other officers of the Punjab Police also addressed the walk and highlighted the recent steps taken to protect the rights of women.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Director NHA Rahim Gandapur's mother passes away20 seconds ago
-
Free medical, dental camp held at LPC30 seconds ago
-
Clean Punjab initiative gaining momentum34 seconds ago
-
CM announces relief package for rains affected families in KP10 minutes ago
-
Child molester arrested in Attock11 minutes ago
-
6 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered21 minutes ago
-
'Vocational training Centre offers employment through skill, different courses'31 minutes ago
-
Delivery of ration bags under Ramazan package from March 540 minutes ago
-
Board factory gutted41 minutes ago
-
Sheikhupura Transformer Reclamation Workshop inaugurated41 minutes ago
-
CM initiates polio eradication campaign in KP50 minutes ago
-
First ever selection of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj via NTS ensures transparency: Aneeq51 minutes ago