Open Menu

'Never Again' Walk Held To Create Awareness About Violence Against Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2024 | 08:10 PM

'Never Again' walk held to create awareness about violence against women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) A walk under the theme of 'Violence against women no more, never again' was organised by the Punjab Police here on Sunday to create awareness among citizens.

The walk participants were told the Punjab Police were determined to prevent violence against women and protect their rights. The walk started from Liberty Roundabout, and IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and ASP Gulberg Syeda Shehrbano led the walk. Senior officers including DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi, COO Safe Cities Authority Mustansar Feroze, CTO Lahore Amara Athar, SSP Operations, SPs, Supervisory officers of different divisions of Lahore, hundreds of male and female officials of all police units, a large number of students, famous personalities from various walks of life, civil society and citizens participated in the awareness walk. The participants carried banners and placards about protection of women rights and prevention of gender-based crimes.

The IGP, in a talk with the media, highlighted the steps taken by the Punjab Police for protection of women. He said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, protection of women and elimination of gender-based crimes were the first priority of the Punjab Police. Dr. Usman Anwar said that violence, harassment or violation of rights of women would not be tolerated anymore. The doors of all police stations, service and protection centres and offices of Punjab were always open for women.

The IGP said that women could also seek help from the Punjab Police's Women Safety App, 15 Emergency Number and 1787 Complaint Centre any time. Other officers of the Punjab Police also addressed the walk and highlighted the recent steps taken to protect the rights of women.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab Civil Society Male Nasir Gulberg Women Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

20 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

20 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

21 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

21 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

21 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

21 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

21 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

21 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

21 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan