Never forget dark APS attack day: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday said they would never forget the tragic day when innocent students of Army Public school were targeted in a terrorist attack.

"Will never forget the day that was as black as the darkest night. A day when humanity died", he twitted at the six anniversary of the incident.

"But their souls will never die", he said adding, "They bring us together time & again!".