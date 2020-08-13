UrduPoint.com
Never Take The Country For Granted, Pakistan Movement Member Tells Youth

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Never take the country for granted, Pakistan Movement member tells youth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Mirza Muhammad Aslam, a 92-year-old resident of Lahore, recalls that hundreds of thousands of lives were sacrificed for creation of an independent country and the youth of today should never take Pakistan for granted.

While talking to APP here on Thursday, Mirza said that he was 19 years old when Pakistan came into being. ''I was a student of Murray College Sialkot when Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other Muslim League leaders launched the Pakistan Movement,'' he added.

He said that the Two-Nation Theory was gaining popularity during that time. He pointed out that he and his fellows supported the Theory as Hindus and Muslims had their own unique identities.

"I, along with other Muslim students, formed an organistion and took part in the Pakistan Movement. We used to visit nearby villages and arrange public meetings and convince people to join the Independence Movement," he said.

He said that the Independence Movement was gaining strength with each passing day and eventually Muslims got united on a single platform of Muslim League, which emerged as the true Muslim representative in the1946 elections.

He pointed out that all other parties failed to get any support from masses, and the Muslim League made a clean sweep in Punjab in 1946 polls whereas the party had won only two seats from the province in 1935 elections.

He said that a large number of Hindus and Sikhs lived with Muslims. The Hindus, who ran different businesses, were economically strong, but they had racial discrimination against the Muslims. Hindus prompted Sikhs for massacre of Muslims during the Partition, he added.

After the Partition, Sikhs and Hindus killed thousands of innocent people. Trains reaching Pakistan were filled with the bodies of migrants. He mentioned that about one million Muslims were killed whereas a large number of women were kidnapped.

"Today's youth should keep in mind that thousands of lives were sacrificed for our separate identity. We should respect it so that the whole world give us respect," Mirza Muhammad Aslam remarked.

